'I'm 28 and I work in the funeral industry. Here's what I want you to know.'

When people ask me - a 28-year-old female - what I do for work, and I tell them I’m in the funeral industry, I get one of two responses.

An awkward shuffle followed by a quick change of subject, or a sympathetic nod, and sentiments of how hard it must be to be surrounded by so much sadness.

Very occasionally, I will get a varied third response of excitement followed by requests of gory stories (I can’t – confidentiality, sorry). But what these enquirers fail to consider is how funerals are as much a positive reminder of life as they are about death and dying.

When everyday you hear a diverse range of life stories and thought-provoking poems, and see numerous heartbreaking photo-montages, it’s impossible NOT to be inspired to make the most of each and every day. There are, of course, days where I have to hold back tears. But to be honest, I think I cried more working in retail... albeit for very different reasons.

The truth about funerals is as much as they are about celebrating and mourning the life of a person, they’re an excellent reminder to the living to think about their own life.

Every day, I’m prompted to consider, “Is this how I’d want to be remembered?” or “Would this make a mention in my eulogy?... Would I even want it in there?”.

(Sometimes even, “Hm. That would be a great exit song.”)

That may sound grim, but I assure you, there’s no better deterrent to the addictive and everlasting phone-scroll than an intrusive thought about... the dash.

The Dash is a poem by Linda Ellis, and in it, she refers to the line on a tomb stone between a date of birth, and a date of death. She so poignantly points out that line, that little dash between dates in fact represents an entire life lived.

I challenge you to read it, and although it’s about death, I can assure it’s not sadness you’ll feel after you're finished reading it.