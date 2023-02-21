Should we really be quitting skincare? Here's what to know about the 'sober skin' movement.

Oooh, controversial.

In case you missed it, people are apparently quitting their skincare routines for healthier skin - and we need to talk about it, immediately.

Because it pretty much goes against everything we've ever said on Mamamia and the You Beauty podcast, and look - it makes us a little (a lot) uncomfortable, soooo... let's break it down.

*Holds skincare products close to chest*.

FYI: this isn't just another random TikTok trend. The concept actually comes from Dr Erin Tjam, also known as the 'Beauty Obsessed Scientist'.

She's a professor, health educator and co-author of a book called Skin Sobering, which tells us that 99 per cent of skincare products actually age and harm your skin.

What a... terrifying thought.

In her book, Tjam and physician and skin specialist Dr Ryuichi Utsugi, examine our reliance on skincare products, looking at the impact of marketing in the beauty industry.

Because while we've all had it drilled into us that happy, healthy skin requires a consistent skincare routine, these experts say skincare products are actually doing the exact opposite.

Dr Tjam and Dr Utsugi write, "Skin sensitivities, dryness, and diseases have reached epidemic proportions in children and older adults, in addition to rampant beauty problems."