'After giving birth, I lost 15 litres of blood and was in ICU due to this unknown pregnancy condition.'

The life-threatening diagnosis meant that Talitha had to relocate to Brisbane to be close to the specialist team at the Royal Brisbane Hospital. At 32 weeks pregnant; she moved to the city to stay with relatives.

"I had to be monitored very closely and was back and forth to the hospital several times each week for scans, blood tests and steroid injections," she said.

"The night before my last injection and the day before I was due in for my c-section, I went into labour naturally. My body just decided it was time and things moved fast from that point."

Because of Talitha's condition of placenta increta, she required a whole team of specialists on hand to ensure the birth went well.

"I was worried about dying but also about blood loss and how dangerous it was for my newborn baby. They put me under general anaesthetic and told me later that when she came out she made a small squeak but was thankfully fine. Whereas for me, things did not go so well."

Baby Georgie's birth.

Baby Georgie was safely delivered by c-section at 6.35 pm and by 6.38 pm Talitha says she started bleeding heavily.

"My placenta was trying to do what it was supposed to which is self-detach after the baby is born and as it did. So it began tearing at my insides because its 'roots' were connected to my bladder and uterus. Surgeons had to remove part of my bladder, my left ovary and I also had a hysterectomy. It was a whole big mess."

After the complex surgery, Talitha was taken to ICU and her husband couldn't see her until 1am. She remained under sedation until the next morning when she was brought around so doctors could speak with her and she could meet her new daughter.