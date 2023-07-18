'I travelled to London with three kids solo. Here’s exactly how I did it.'

As a British expat who has lived in Australia for 12 years, it’s always been a non-negotiable that I fly home to see friends and family each year.

I’ve done it with two kids before, but not three. And, after a recent trip back from Fiji by myself with the kids, I felt confident doing the long-haul pilgrimage with an 18-month-old, 4-year-old and 6-year-old in tow.

With lots of international travel under my belt with young children, here’s how I set myself up for success and how you can too.

Pick the right flights.

You need to carefully consider departure times. That 10 pm flight might be cheaper than one leaving in the afternoon, but are your kids going to appreciate being dragged to the airport at bedtime, boarding a flight with lights glaring until well past midnight when the food service is done? Probably not. So don’t do it.

Watch: The 7 most annoying things to do on a flight (apparently). Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

In my experience, it is important to pick a good airline, too. Certain low-cost airlines are great for short-haul trips but with the lack of in-flight entertainment and space, I’d personally not choose them when flying long-haul with little ones.

If you’re travelling with babies, check which ones have an appropriate bassinet for your size child. Some will only fit smaller babies, while others have a more generous offering.