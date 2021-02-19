A year ago, Hannah Clarke and her children were murdered. Can you remember their names?

The monster myth, and the reality about people who kill their children.

The 2019 AIC report is the most comprehensive picture of filicide — the murder of a child by a parent — ever compiled in Australia.

Produced in partnership with the Monash-Deakin Universities Filicide Research Hub, it charted the 284 children who were killed by their mother, father or step-parent between 2000 and 2012.

It found that babies under 12 months were most at risk; that only one in three victims were known to child-protective services; and that the most common causes of death overall were beating (25 per cent), strangulation or suffocation (14 per cent), followed by stab wounds (10 per cent).

When forced to confront crimes like these, often our way of comprehending them is to slot those responsible into neat boxes.

A mental illness diagnosis, for example, is often harmfully bandied about as if it explains the crime (further stigmatising such illnesses and the people that live with them).

Words like "monster" are used often, too. That seems to help us distance ourselves from the person, to comfort us with the assumption that we'd be able to recognise such a wicked individual if they were in our own lives.

It's perhaps why the handful of stories that best fit those narratives tend to cut through.

Media reports about the man who took the lives of Hannah, Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey were heavy with phrases like "evil killer", "evil father".

And in the case of the murder of the Perinovic children, Claire, 7, Anna, 5, and Matthew, 3, by their mother in January 2021, media coverage focused largely on the woman's "mental health battle".

But the reality of who commits filicide, and why, is far more complicated.

Filicide is perpetrated by men and women in roughly equal numbers. But the nature of their crimes and the motivation behind them is different.

These are some of key things the AIC report and established research tells us about...