Haven't these footy players learnt anything after the Serena Williams cartoon?

The latest Australian race controversy has happened on ‘Mad Monday’ this week – the end-of-season celebration for football players, which usually involves heavy drinking and extreme costumes.

Three amateur football players decided to paint their bodies black to impersonate Serena Williams, her sister, Venus Williams, and Aliir Aliir, a Sudanese Sydney Swans player.

Yes, they went there.

Beau Grundy, a Tasmanian Penguin Football Club player, posted an image of the trio in a Mad Monday Facebook page, with the caption: “Williams sisters and Aliir Aliir #madmonday”.

Um, #facepalm, more like it.

The photo was also shared on Grundy’s Facebook profile, but it has since been deleted.

One would think that that after the drama caused earlier this month by the Herald Sun's highly controversial cartoon of tennis champion Serena Williams, that Australians might pause to consider the effects of their behaviour when referencing people of colour... but alas, no.

Despite the cartoon attracting worldwide condemnation, and social media backlash, for being racist, and seeing influential people such as author J.K. Rowling and Waleed Aly criticise it for being a racist stereotype full of unconscious bias - here we are again.

These bright sparks just couldn't give it a rest for a moment.

In a statement, the club said the incident did not happen on club premises and it was completely unacceptable behaviour. It also said their actions were not intended to be racist and they apologised for their lack of judgement.

Considering the passionate international and national debate we've literally just had about how to not be offensive when referencing people of colour, I'm not sure that's a good enough excuse.