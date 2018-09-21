Haven't these footy players learnt anything after the Serena Williams cartoon?

The latest Australian race controversy has happened on ‘Mad Monday’ this week – the end-of-season celebration for football players, which usually involves heavy drinking and extreme costumes.
Three amateur football players decided to paint their bodies black to impersonate Serena Williams, her sister, Venus Williams, and Aliir Aliir, a Sudanese Sydney Swans player.
Yes, they went there.
Beau Grundy, a Tasmanian Penguin Football Club player, posted an image of the trio in a Mad Monday Facebook page, with the caption: “Williams sisters and Aliir Aliir #madmonday”.
Um, #facepalm, more like it.
The photo was also shared on Grundy’s Facebook profile, but it has since been deleted.
One would think that that after the drama caused earlier this month by the Herald Sun's highly controversial cartoon of tennis champion Serena Williams, that Australians might pause to consider the effects of their behaviour when referencing people of colour... but alas, no.
Despite the cartoon attracting worldwide condemnation, and social media backlash, for being racist, and seeing influential people such as author J.K. Rowling and Waleed Aly criticise it for being a racist stereotype full of unconscious bias - here we are again.
These bright sparks just couldn't give it a rest for a moment.
In a statement, the club said the incident did not happen on club premises and it was completely unacceptable behaviour. It also said their actions were not intended to be racist and they apologised for their lack of judgement.
Considering the passionate international and national debate we've literally just had about how to not be offensive when referencing people of colour, I'm not sure that's a good enough excuse.
Top Comments
I love it... nothing wrong with this. Its OK when they did it in White Chicks!!! its ok now - lets STOP being so nitpicky!!
The same should apply across the board right? Every culture, every color, every everything right? Then why is there no backlash against films like 'white chicks' (not just white-facing but also colored contact lenses) or Eddie Murphy talking and dancing like a 'white person'. Because... we should be able to laugh at ourselves.
There is no room for racism in our world. There never should have been. I am a caucasian female who has grown up in many different countries and cultures. A different skin color or accent to me has never been a basis of superiority or lack thereof. We are all equal and we all have a sense of humor. Can't we just have a laugh at each other and ourselves occasionally without it becoming a racially charged debate?
Personally, I think that Eddie Murphy's skit of white guys dancing and talking is hilarious. And to be fair, a lot of white guys can't dance for sh*t. Is that racist? Nope. Just funny. Does it mean Eddie doesn't like white people? Nope. He just has a sense of humor as we all should.
Is there a line to be crossed? Absolutely. When humor is cruel and comes from a place of hate, that's when we've crossed it.
THIS IS NOT RACIST - stop making it something its not
Umm CK, that was pretty much the whole basis of my comment. #PointMissed