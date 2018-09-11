Australian newspaper cartoon of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka draws global backlash.

The illustrator behind a cartoon of Serena Williams during the US Open women’s final has defended his drawing after it was labelled “racist”.
Mark Knight’s cartoon, which appeared in the Herald Sun on Monday, has attracted criticism the world over since Knight tweeted it out to followers the same day.
Here’s the cartoon:
My toon in today’s @theheraldsun on #SerenaWilliams @usopen pic.twitter.com/didwtQg1R5
— Mark Knight (@Knightcartoons) September 10, 2018
Many have accused Knight of creating both a “racist” and “sexist” depiction of not only Serena Williams, but also her opponent Naomi Osaka.
The cartoon of an exaggerated Williams destroying a racqet with a dummy on the ground, referencing her three controversial violations during the match on Saturday, also appears to have cast her dark-skinned Japan-born opponent as a blonde, white woman.
On Twitter, critics did not hold back in sharing their disgust.
Thank you for this cartoon. I will be sure to use it when I write about how Black women are treated and characterized for speaking up for themselves. The way you have drawn both women speaks volumes about who you are and how you feel about Black women. Shame.
— Hannah Drake (@HannahDrake628) September 10, 2018
