An Australian newspaper just showed the world what it really means to throw a tantrum.

It all started with the best of intentions; just a family man, doing his job – taking the piss out of the world’s biggest news stories.

But it’s ended with an Australian newspaper front page which is the media equivalent of smashing your racquet on a tennis court in anger.

It’s an end that makes me want to say what I often say to my young son: I’m not angry, I’m disappointed.

Because with a little bit of understanding, it could have been avoided.

Yesterday, Australian news publication the Herald Sun ran a cartoon by satirist Mark Knight, in response to tennis champion Serena Williams’ outburst at the US Open. Knight was just doing what satirists do when he drew Williams, depicting her response to a ‘coaching’ allegation from umpire Carlos Ramos.

Williams had vehemently defended herself to Ramos, accusing him of sexism, when she was penalised a game after what he deemed to be three code violations. At one point, the tennis superstar threw her tennis racquet on the court with such force that it was crushed.

Ultimately, Williams lost the match to the better player on the day, Naomi Osaka. But, many argue, she also lost face.

Since then, the world has very much enjoyed the debate over her on-court behaviour; was Williams right, or a sore loser? Was she standing up for herself, or chucking a tantrum?

Well, the Herald Sun seemed to think the latter – which is why they ran Knight’s cartoon: