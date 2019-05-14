Christine Anu writes: "We need to stop telling women they've reached their 'used by date'."

Nicole Kidman, Tina Arena and most recently Madonna have spoken publicly about their own personal encounters with ageism.

But age bias isn’t just rife in Hollywood and the entertainment industry.

It’s everywhere.

It’s in what we read, what we are watching on TV, what we see scrolling through on social media, it’s in our workplace and it’s in the poisonous internal dialogue that we continually say to ourselves.

Ageism is a topic that rears its ugly head time-after-time, but it’s also an issue that remains stagnant and unchanged.

Only last week, Madonna said she felt she was being “punished for turning 60”. This distressing comment comes after the reigning Queen of Pop was attacked online by trolls after her Medellin performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Keyboard warriors took to their social media to make vile comments on the ‘Vogue’ singer’s outfit, her choreography and the younger man, Colombian singer Maluma, she was dancing with – calling her out for not acting age appropriate.

Before that, Tina Arena spoke about how more needs to be done so women can enjoy a lengthy and successful career in the Australian music industry during her ARIA Hall of Fame acceptance speech.