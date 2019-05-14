Christine Anu writes: "We need to stop telling women they've reached their 'used by date'."

Nicole Kidman, Tina Arena and most recently Madonna have spoken publicly about their own personal encounters with ageism.
But age bias isn’t just rife in Hollywood and the entertainment industry.
It’s everywhere.
It’s in what we read, what we are watching on TV, what we see scrolling through on social media, it’s in our workplace and it’s in the poisonous internal dialogue that we continually say to ourselves.
Ageism is a topic that rears its ugly head time-after-time, but it’s also an issue that remains stagnant and unchanged.
Only last week, Madonna said she felt she was being “punished for turning 60”. This distressing comment comes after the reigning Queen of Pop was attacked online by trolls after her Medellin performance at the Billboard Music Awards.
Keyboard warriors took to their social media to make vile comments on the ‘Vogue’ singer’s outfit, her choreography and the younger man, Colombian singer Maluma, she was dancing with – calling her out for not acting age appropriate.
Before that, Tina Arena spoke about how more needs to be done so women can enjoy a lengthy and successful career in the Australian music industry during her ARIA Hall of Fame acceptance speech.
I once heard a saying about a menopausal (inc post) woman, that she was like Siberia, everyone knows where it, but nobody wants to visit.
Christine is absolutely right.
Working in an ageist industry myself I've always known that if I wasn't very careful, I too would have a "use-by-date".
So I lied.....................I lied about my age since about the age of 25.
I had a sound professional reason for this since much of my work happened in recording studios performing straight and character-voice work.
My "voices" can sound anywhere between 14yrs & 100yrs in all kinds of accents & dialects and since some of them are clearly not MY natural voice - they can command a higher fee.
For me to say I was (for eg) 45yrs would cut me out of doing a gig sounding 14yrs.
It's more complicated than that - depending on the age I seem to be, the credulity of saying I can do it, my reputation and also, the age of the producers / writers .
The younger they are - the less likely they are to believe even their own ears !........lol.
It's a bit easier to prove these days since I have a large Soundcloud page of demos but, there's far less work these days - especially for voice talents who may look over 45.
What to do ?
Never mention your age - I think people look the age they really are anyway.
No...............make that - "they look OLDER than they really are".