'It's not a cult.' I went to a Steiner school. This is what I want you to know.

Meet Ebony May Gagel. She's a 19-year-old Australian woman who loves to bake cupcakes and is studying a business degree at university. In the future, she wants to be the CEO of her own cupcake business with employees working for her.

Oh, and she went to a Steiner school, and people seem to have a problem with it.

Six days ago, Ebony posted a video on TikTok in response to a user who made a comment about her Steiner school education. The comment read: "Steiner students usually graduate and struggle to get anywhere. It's almost like they lack ability to function to conform in normal jobs."

It's this kind of misconception and stigma that Ebony is working hard to tear down. Speaking to Mamamia, Ebony opened up about her experience in a Steiner school and why she wants to change the narrative around this type of alternative education.

Ebony attended a Steiner school from year 5 until graduating with an ATAR in year 12. She originally attended a Catholic school but after her older brother started having learning difficulties, their parents decided to move all of their children to a Steiner school.

Steiner schools were established in 1919 by Dr Rudolf Steiner, a philosopher and scientist. The schools aim to approach education in a creative and unhurried way, allowing children to find joy in learning.

Ebony believes her parents' decision to move her and her siblings to a Steiner school changed all their lives for the better.

"I was having a few issues at my Catholic school," Ebony tells Mamamia. "They weren't really meeting my needs or giving me the confidence to achieve what I needed to."

