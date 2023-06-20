'It's not a cult.' I went to a Steiner school. This is what I want you to know.

Meet Ebony May Gagel. She's a 19-year-old Australian woman who loves to bake cupcakes and is studying a business degree at university. In the future, she wants to be the CEO of her own cupcake business with employees working for her.
Oh, and she went to a Steiner school, and people seem to have a problem with it.
Six days ago, Ebony posted a video on TikTok in response to a user who made a comment about her Steiner school education. The comment read: "Steiner students usually graduate and struggle to get anywhere. It's almost like they lack ability to function to conform in normal jobs."
Replying to @—:— Its definitely not for everyone but it worked for me! #steinerschool #schoolstorytime #foryoupage #highschool
It's this kind of misconception and stigma that Ebony is working hard to tear down. Speaking to Mamamia, Ebony opened up about her experience in a Steiner school and why she wants to change the narrative around this type of alternative education.
Ebony attended a Steiner school from year 5 until graduating with an ATAR in year 12. She originally attended a Catholic school but after her older brother started having learning difficulties, their parents decided to move all of their children to a Steiner school.
Steiner schools were established in 1919 by Dr Rudolf Steiner, a philosopher and scientist. The schools aim to approach education in a creative and unhurried way, allowing children to find joy in learning.
Ebony believes her parents' decision to move her and her siblings to a Steiner school changed all their lives for the better.
"I was having a few issues at my Catholic school," Ebony tells Mamamia. "They weren't really meeting my needs or giving me the confidence to achieve what I needed to."
