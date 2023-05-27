‘I’m a primary school teacher, and I don’t make my own kids do Homework. Here’s why.’

I’ve been a primary school teacher for 20 years, and throughout my career, I’ve always advocated for the benefits of homework.

From consolidating classroom learning to appeasing parents or preparing for high school, there are so many arguments to support the seemingly endless array of primary homework sheets found stashed between smelly lunchboxes and school hats.

However, I have a secret. Even though I’m a teacher, I’m also a mum – and I don't make my own kids do homework.

Here’s why:

I prefer to let them play.

Play is essential for fostering creativity, and as a teacher, I have witnessed how playtime has diminished over the years.

Lunch breaks are now restricted by so many rules and regulations, leaving little room for unstructured play. For example, my school recently banned children from swinging on the monkey bars.

I’m more than happy to let my own children abandon their homework folders and spend their afternoons building a fort together, ‘Bluey style’, while I have a cup of tea.

I’m not into the ‘busy work’.

A random worksheet filled with spelling and math facts? Thanks… but no thanks.