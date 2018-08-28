Move over hipsters: The biggest men's fashion trend right now is the 'scumbro'.

I never thought I’d say this, but right now, I want my man to look as disgusting as possible. And that’s because I’m infatuated with the controversial men’s look of the upcoming summer: the scumbro.

Whether you call this expensive yet sloppy style “scumbro” (thanks, Vanity Fair) or “sleazelord” (cheers, Esquire), one thing’s certain: the best dressed men are now the worst dressed men.

When a scumbro is seen in the wild, it’s usually an assault on one’s senses. Their brightly coloured and patterned clothes clash. They look both expensive and like the street urchins from Les Mis, thanks to their deft combination of Gucci and oversized op-shop selections. And the smell…when they are hungover, unwashed and have smoked a million cigarettes and then doused themselves in a Byredo fragrance, one cannot escape their aroma.

Pete Davidson, aka Mr Ariana Grande, is universally recognised as King of the Scumbros. Whether you think he looks good or bad, his style is certainly memorable: logo and graphic tees, sneakers, skater hoodies and patterns so bright and hideous that they will make your eyes dazzle.

Locally, rockstar Daniel Johns is our very own scumbro, as he haunts the streets of Sydney after big nights out wearing singlets, graphic patterns and glam-rock feminine touches like eyeliner. Fashion tragics may make connections between the scumbro look and the very early collections by Australian streetwear label Ksubi (then known as Tsubi) from almost twenty years ago, which were ripped, trashed and back then, expensive.

Other notable scumbros are Justin Bieber, Jonah Hill and Shia LaBeouf: rich and famous, yet dressing like a teen skater who wags every class except for art.

My favourite thing about the scumbro style, though, is that it can be worn by any gender, body type or persuasion. Sure, the male celebrities rocking it are known for their blokey swagger and BDE, but the scumbro aesthetic is so chaotic, loose and scrambled that anyone can wear it.