Why everyone suddenly wants a...checks notes...rat boyfriend.

Do you have a golden retriever boyfriend? Or maybe you have a black cat boyfriend? Reptilian boyfriend anyone?

Well... I don't want to hear a single thing about them. They're boring and we've moved on.

I only want to know if you have a rodent boyfriend.

Oh, you didn't hear? Everyone who is everyone wants a rodent boyfriend and we need to find them now so that we are prepared for rat boy summer.

The idea of the rodent boyfriend has been around for a while (yep, really) but it found its place in society when the film Challengers hit our screens.

Video via Mamamia

Challengers stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist as a sexy on-again/off-again throuple who are all very good at tennis (this is a light description of the film solely based on my unhinged memory of it).

As the film gained popularity, fans have been making direct comparisons between the leading men and... animated rodents.