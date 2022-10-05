'I wrote a thriller inspired by toxic masculinity. My research might surprise you.'

Yes, that’s right - the inspiration for these lines was taken from real life. Not the social media profiles of people who are purposefully provocative or influencers who built a career on controversy, but from the profiles of ‘real people’.

Comments made by everyday, ‘normal’ men. Men who have photos of their wife and children in their profile pictures. Men who share selfies of them with their parents on wholesome days out. Men who look like your neighbour, the person sat next to you on the bus, your friend’s partner.

Does that shock you?

Initially it shocked me, but the more I thought about it, the more that surprise ebbed away.

There seems to be a myth when we talk about things like incel culture or toxic masculinity that they’re bred in very small, specific corners of the internet. The dark web or some other murky, mysterious place that’s out of sight – but they’re not. These attitudes are bred in broad daylight, on comment feeds, in places of work and education settings all over the world.

Think about it – when women talk about the fear we live in, the threat of sexual assault or gender-based violence, how often are we silenced by the line ‘but not all men’? How often are concerns about the gender pay gap dismissed? How often do people look the other way instead of listening and working to make the necessary change?

I wanted to be shocked when I started researching toxic masculinity for my book, I really did, but how could I be? Every day, every time I look online, I see evidence of that dismissiveness and violence seeping through the mainstream.

Female influencers are trolled about their weight, appearance, and way of making income. A woman is allowed to rise only so high before a ‘damning’ article is written about her and peoples want to attack and bring her down. Women like Grace Tame are told to smile when they’re standing up and fighting for our right to safety. Concerns are dismissed as hysteria, as attention seeking, as dramatics. Sometimes it seems like if our voices aren’t being silenced then they’re being ridiculed.