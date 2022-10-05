'I wrote a thriller inspired by toxic masculinity. My research might surprise you.'

“When women say no, what they really mean is ‘convince me’.”
“Is it any wonder they cheated when you look like that?”
“I’ve never heard a no that I can’t turn into a yes.”
These are lines from my new thriller novel, a twisted revenge tale centred around infidelity. However, they aren’t completely crafted from my imagination.
Shockingly, these lines and the things they suggest come from my research. Research I conducted in the most everyday of places – on social media.
