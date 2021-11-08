Travis Scott, and the past he will come to deeply regret.

There’s a lyric by Travis Scott he must wish he never wrote.

In the song 'Stargazing' Scott raps, "it ain't no mosh pit if ain't no injuries, I got 'em stage divin' out the nosebleeds."

When he wrote those lyrics in 2018, he did not know there would be eight people who would spend their last moments gasping for breath at his own concert.

That would never have been his intention.

Scott - whose real name is Jacques Webster - will no doubt be forever changed by what happened on Friday night. The death of a 14-year-old boy who loved baseball. A 16-year-old girl who loved dancing. Eight families deep in grief, who will spend their lives wishing their loved one never bought a ticket to Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival.

This is not the first time a stampede of sorts has ended in mass casualties.

According to The Washington Post, there have been at least 110 deadly crushes of crowds at events in the last 20 years. These include concerts, soccer games and religious pilgrimages.

But what happened on Friday night was different.

Travis Scott wasn't just an artist performing at a music festival. Astroworld was founded by him in 2018, located in his home city of Houston, at the site where Six Flags Astroworld once stood.

Astroworld was Scott's festival. It is synonymous with his name. That's why his history of "inciting violence" at live events and ignoring safety protocols is something he likely regrets.

In 2015, Scott's set at Lollapalooza lasted barely five minutes.

He told security to "get the f*ck back" and added, "middle finger up to security right now." While leading the chant "we want rage", Scott encouraged attendees to climb over security barricades and storm the stage.

He was charged with disorderly conduct.