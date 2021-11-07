What really happened at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, where eight people have died.

At least eight people have died and several others were injured after a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in the US state of Texas.

Grammy Award-nominated singer and producer, Travis Scott who is also the partner of Kylie Jenner, was headlining and performing at the time of the incident. He has shared his devastation and is cooperating with authorities.

According to the Houston Police Department this morning, the matter is now under criminal investigation with reports of needle spiking and a stampede.

And as the news breaks that within the death toll, a 14-year-old has died, with a 10-year-old also in a critical condition, there are calls being made for better safety and age restrictions.

Here’s what happened.

Watch: The devastating attack at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert in 2017. Post continues below.

What happened at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said the crowd pushed toward the stage around 9:15pm Friday (local time) while Scott was performing on stage.

Reports show the crowd size was approximately 50,000.

As some in the sold-out audience surged toward the stage, people began to fall unconscious, some apparently suffering cardiac arrest or other medical issues, officials told reporters outside the venue.

Minutes later the chaos was declared a “mass casualty incident”.