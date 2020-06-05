From Destiny to Demetria: Just 35 celebrities whose real names you don't know.

Hands up who finds themselves falling down deep internet rabbit holes at 2am about really random things? Us too.

If you’re in need of a fun, mindless distraction, you should know many of your favourite celebs were actually born with a name different to the one they’re famous for.

Below, you’ll find a list of 35 celebrities and they’re real names to store in your brain for your next trivia night.

1. Gigi Hadid, real name Jelena Noura Hadid.

Born Jelena Noura Hadid, model Gigi Hadid hasn't gone by her real name since primary school.

Reportedly, she was given the nickname Gigi to differentiate her from a classmate with a similar name and it stuck.

2. Joaquin Phoenix, real name Joaquin Rafael Bottom.