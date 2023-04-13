'Every new customer was costing them.' The surprising failure of MilkRun.

Grocery delivery service MilkRun announced on Tuesday that it would be closing its doors by the end of the week, with founder Dany Milham citing difficult "economic and capital market conditions".
The failure of a company that once promised to challenge Australia’s grocery duopoly reveals a harsh truth; it’s simply too expensive being instantaneous.
MilkRun promised groceries and alcohol delivered in 10-20 minutes, a feat made possible by a series of inner-city hubs that stored their produce.
Their delivery riders were paid hourly, as opposed to per-delivery model used by most courier systems used, with the majority earning well above minimum wage.
The start-up looked poised for success just 12 months ago, when it announced a $75 million fundraising round, with a slew of impressive backers including investment funds backed by Atlassian co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar.
MilkRun quickly expanded from Sydney to Melbourne off the back of COVID-19 lockdowns, when house-bound customers sought instant delivery, and were willing to pay the high prices that entailed.