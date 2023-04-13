'Every new customer was costing them.' The surprising failure of MilkRun.

However, over the past year the inner-city youth market that MilkRun was targeting has been hit hard by a worsening economic environment, with inflationary pressures pushing up prices across the board.

"It was very convenient, but expensive," says Charlie, a former MilkRun customer who was placing orders every few weeks in early 2023. He says that the fees associated with MilkRun, which could be as high as $10, were a big deterrent from continuing to use the service.

"The prices of basic foods like salad leaves were much higher than at the supermarket," Charlie said, and combined with a minimum spend and delivery costs he couldn’t justify spending that amount of money.

Charlie, like many other young people, didn’t need the instant delivery and wasn’t willing to pay the high prices, so he switched back to doing weekly shops at the big grocery stores.

The service was also expensive for MilkRun to operate, with documents obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald revealing that they were losing over $10 an order at most locations, and that new customer signups were costing them $57.

The post-lockdown reopening of shops, combined with competition from supermarket giants that launched their own delivery programs, such as Woolworth’s Metro60 service, caused problems for the company.

In February 2023, MilkRun announced it was cutting 20 per cent of its workforce and consolidating locations in an attempt to salvage the company after failing to attract further investors.

The increased investor hesitancy is largely attributed to the post-COVID interest rate rises, as people became less willing to invest in risky start-ups that didn’t have a clear-cut path to profitability.

"They were an appealing company to work for," says former employee Luca Mellor, who was drawn to the good-quality salaries, which included superannuation and workers compensation comparable to pay in hospitality or retail.

"With other delivery companies you are only paid for how much you deliver, whereas MilkRun you got paid for how many hours you worked," Mellor says, highlighting why many people sought part-time work with the company to supplement their income.