The Dalai Lama has apologised after he was filmed asking a boy to "suck my tongue".

The Dalai Lama has apologised after video footage showed him asking a young boy to "suck my tongue" at a public event.

The 87-year-old spiritual leader was filmed interacting with a boy during an event attended by 100 young students at his temple in Dharamshala, India, in February.

In the video, which has one million views on Twitter, the boy approaches a microphone and asks the Dalai Lama "Can I hug you?", The Guardian reports.

The Dalai Lama then tells the boy to approach before motioning to his cheek and saying "first here". The boy then gives him a hug and kiss.

Afterwards, the 87-year-old says "then I think fine here also" as he points to his lips.

He then grabs the boy's chin and kisses him on the mouth as the audience laughs.

"And suck my tongue," the Dalai Lama adds before sticking out his tongue.

The boy then sticks out his tongue as the pair press their foreheads together.

The boy reportedly then tries to back away as the Dalai Lama pulls him in for another hug.

The spiritual leader later advised the boy to create "peace and happiness" and not to follow "human beings who always kill other people".