In 2004, two pop stars were involved in 'Nipplegate'. They faced radically different consequences.

On February 1, 2004, the stage was set for the Super Bowl halftime performance.

Choreographers, lighting technicians, musicians, back up dancers, sound technicians and stage managers had spent weeks planning and coordinating a five-minute show that would be broadcast around the world.

Every single detail had been planned and double and triple checked.

Then two well-known recording artists stepped onto the stage.

The first pop star was music royalty. She'd grown up in a famous musical family and had been topping the charts as a solo artist for over 20 years. The second pop star was a former boy band member, who was shaking off his wholesome image and breaking out on his own.

By the end of the performance, the former would be blacklisted by the industry that had embraced her for over two decades, and the latter would enjoy a meteoric rise up the charts and into the hearts of fans all over the world.

The pop stars in question, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake, would forever be tied to "Nipplegate" and its fallout.

But it wouldn't be until almost 20 years later that we would look back on that moment and really question why it ruined one star's career and catapulted the other into further stardom.

On that night in February 2004, Jackson had been performing for three and a half minutes when Timberlake joined her on stage. Together, they performed a small chunk of his 2002 hit 'Rock Your Body'. Jackson sang and danced on stage, as Timberlake danced around her with his iconic 'white boy getting down in cargo pants' moves. In the closing moments, as Timberlake sang the lyrics "Bet I'll have you naked by the end of this song", he reached his right arm across the front of Jackson's body and pulled a section of her costume off, revealing her right breast.

Jackson's shock was palpable when she realised her bare breast had just been broadcast to millions of people around the world. Timberlake seemed confused. This wasn't the intended outcome.

We would later find out that Timberlake was only supposed to rip off the top layer of Jackson's costume, to reveal her red bra underneath. A "wardrobe malfunction'" was quickly blamed for leaving the singer exposed to the entire world.

While "Nipplegate" could be traced back to a simple mistake, a wardrobe malfunction, a bare breast during a live TV event that was watched by millions of American families, and fans around the world, could not slip past unnoticed.

The infamous "Nipplegate" moment. Image: Getty. The public, the media and the people who had invested millions of dollars into the performance needed someone to blame. And in this instance, Jackson shouldered most of it.