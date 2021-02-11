"We know what he did." Why everyone is talking about Buffy creator Joss Whedon.

The cast of iconic 90s TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer have come together to speak out about the "toxic environment" fostered by show creator Joss Whedon.

A chain reaction was set off by actress Charisma Carpenter, who starred in the first three seasons of Buffy plus four seasons of spin-off show Angel.

Watch: Moments from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Post continues below video.



Video via the CW.

Carpenter issued a detailed statement on social media, saying she had kept quiet for nearly two decades about behaviour that "traumatised" her.

Soon after, co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Amber Benson, Michelle Trachtenberg and Clare Kramer responded with support for Carpenter.

What did Joss Whedon allegedly do?

Carpenter shared a lengthy statement on Instagram, accusing Whedon of misconduct and abusive onset behaviour.

"Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel," she wrote.

"While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer. It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively."