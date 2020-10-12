"My personal nightmare." Australia just saw a different side to Gladys Berejiklian.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said she "stuffed up in [her] personal life" after revealing she had a "close personal relationship" with former MP Daryl Maguire, who is currently under a state corruption inquiry.

Following calls for Berejiklian to resign from office in light of the revelation, the premier said she has not considered stepping down because she has "not done anything wrong".

"If I had done something wrong, I would be the first to consider that."

Berejiklian went on to call the situation a "personal nightmare". It is a side of the premier - who has earned herself a reputation as fiercely professional and private - the public has not seen before.

"It's very difficult for someone in my position to have a private and personal life, and I'm very upset at what has transpired," Berejiklian said. "But I want to make this assurance to the people of New South Wales - I have always put the public first."

Watch: Gladys Berejiklian admits to a "close personal relationship" with former MP Daryl Maguire. Post continues below.

Berejiklian shared that the relationship with Maguire was so private that it was not even known about by her closest circle.

"This was a relationship I did not share with anybody - not my family, not my closest friends. It was not a relationship that I regarded of sufficient status."

"Whilst I have made this mistake in my personal life, I intend to serve the people of New South Wales to the best of my ability."

Throughout the press conference on Monday afternoon, Berejiklian emphasised "that there is huge separation between a personal life and public office".