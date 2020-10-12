Gladys Berejiklian is notoriously private about her personal life. Now it's in the spotlight.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who has earned a reputation in parliament for being fiercely professional and private, has admitted to a "close personal relationship" with former Member for Wagga Wagga Daryl Maguire.

On Monday, the premier took part at an Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) inquiry that is investigating if the ex-government MP, Daryl Maguire, used his parliamentary position for personal financial benefits.

Berejiklian, whilst giving evidence at the inquiry, said their "close personal relationship" began in 2015 and ended a few months ago.

"When I was asked to support this inquiry it became apparent to me that I should have absolutely no contact anymore and I ceased all contact," Berejiklian shared.

Asked why their relationship was not public knowledge, she said it was partly because it may have been considered "awkward" for a premier to have a personal relationship with a member of parliament.

"More substantially, I'm a very private person and I didn't feel the relationship had sufficient substance for it to be made public," Berejiklian continued.

Berejiklian insisted their relationship was "never, ever" a conflict of interest.

The premier said Maguire was "obsessed" about his finances, but added she personally "did not care".

"If you’re suggesting that I cared about his financial position, I reject that completely. I did not care. That was his business, it had nothing to with me," Berejiklian said.

“I’ve never relied on anybody else in my life. And I wouldn’t start then.”

She continued: "I'm an independent woman who is proud of her independence and anybody else's finances would be completely immaterial to me."