Before the Craig McLachlan documentary, new allegations against the actor surfaced.

Before Channel Seven's Craig McLachlan documentary aired on Sunday night, the Gold Logie-winning actor was hit with fresh allegations of sexual harassment.

Actresses Teagan Wouters, Tamzen Hayes and Anna Samson are three of the six new people who have come forward with allegations of harassment or bullying against the Australian actor in court documents revealed by ABC.

It comes as Mr McLachlan was found not guilty of indecently assaulting four women during a 2014 stage production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in December of last year. The Australian actor has always maintained his innocence.

Mr McLachlan first appeared on Australian television screens 34 years ago in 1987 as Henry Ramsay on Neighbours. Since then, the 55-year-old has appeared on Home and Away, McLeod’s Daughters and The Wrong Girl. He’s released three studio albums and has appeared in theatre productions of Grease and The Rocky Horror Show.

Here's what you need to know about the fresh allegations against McLachlan, his Channel Seven documentary, and what happened in court last year.

New allegations against Craig McLachlan.

Craig McLachlan in 2015 at the Sydney Theatre Awards. Image: Getty.

In 2018, Mr McLachlan sued the ABC, The Sydney Morning Herald and a former colleague for defamation after the media outlets published an investigation into the actor's behaviour towards colleagues during the 2014 tour of The Rocky Horror Show.

Mr McLachlan was charged with seven indecent assault charges and six common assault charges, but was found not guilty last year.

The defamation case is now proceeding, with the ABC revealing the new allegations will form part of their defence against Mr McLachlan's defamation action.