Exactly what you can do to help people in Afghanistan right now.

Right now, the world is watching as thousands of foreigners and Afghans desperately try to flee to safety.

Images of frightened children and footage of people climbing onto a plane fill our social media feeds, after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in just over a week.

On Sunday, the terrorist group moved into the capital of Kabul and the presidential palace, after Afghan president Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

The unfolding crisis places women and girls - in particular - in imminent danger, with fears that the Taliban could reimpose their brutal laws that eliminated women's rights before the US-led invasion in 2001.

Watch: Crowds at Kabul's international airport swarmed the tarmac as a US plane takes off. Post continues below.

While many of us might feel helpless watching on from home, there's a lot we can do to right now to help.

From supporting emergency aid on the ground to writing a letter to your MP, here are just some of the ways we can support people in Afghanistan.

Donate to support humanitarian aid.

CARE Australia

CARE Australia are one of the first Aussie charities to dedicate a fundraising appeal to Afghanistan. They are planning to meet the needs of displaced Afghan families, as well as the local economy and livelihoods of host communities, and will provide hygiene kits to prevent the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

You can donate here.

Women for Women International

Women for Women International is a nonprofit humanitarian organisation that provides support to female survivors of war. On Twitter, the organisation said they are collecting donations to help women find safe places to meet and stay connected.