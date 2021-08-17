5 women. 5 stories. What the situation in Afghanistan means for real women's lives.

The women of Afghanistan are in grave danger.

The educated, successful, accomplished women of Afghanistan are in even more immediate danger.

As the Taliban spends its first day once again ruling the country after a two-decade war, the progress, education and small but significant steps Afghanistan has made towards equality have been pulled out from beneath the more than 14 million women who call the country home.

Amnesty International says women and girls are discriminated against by the Taliban for the 'crime' of being born female. They had no rights or freedoms whatsoever under their former reign.

In the 20 years since US-led invasion, women have been able to take back some freedoms. But we are already seeing signs that we're about to see history repeat itself.

Here are just five of their stories, as women across the country flee and hide.

Taekwondo champion Zakia Khudadadi.

Zakia Khudadadi would have been the first woman to represent Afghanistan at the Paralympics this month in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old was given a wildcard to compete in the women's Taekwondo and had just two months to prepare.

"I was thrilled after I received the news that I have got a wild card to compete at the Games. This is the first time that a female athlete will be representing Afghanistan at the Games and I’m so happy," she said, reports the International Paralympic Committee website.