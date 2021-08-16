Mass evacuation and sex slavery: What the Taliban takeover means for Afghan women.

20 years after the devastation of 9/11, the world is watching on in horror as the Taliban, city by city, overthrow the government of Afghanistan.

Taliban forces moved into the capital of Kabul and the presidential palace early on Sunday, after taking control of Afghanistan in just over a week.

Thousands of foreigners and Afghans - including the country's president - are fleeing to safety, as the terrorist group declare Afghanistan the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.'

Educated Afghan women have among the most to lose under the fundamentalist Taliban, whose past government, overthrown by the US-led invasion in 2001, sought to largely confine women to the home.

We're already seeing women and girls being subjected to abhorrent violence as the Taliban re-asserts their power.

First, a brief history on the war in Afghanistan.

America and its allies first entered Afghanistan in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks to find and kill organiser Osama Bin Laden, dismantle al-Qaeda and remove the Taliban from power.

Over two decades, the American mission evolved from hunting terrorists to helping the government build the institutions of a functioning government, while empowering women, and continuing to dismantle the Taliban. But the US and Afghan militaries were never able to destroy the Taliban all together.

In February 2020, the decision to pull US troops out of Afghanistan was agreed to under former President Donald Trump. In exchange, the Taliban promised to sever its ties with al-Qaeda and end its attacks on American forces.

August 31 was the deadline, with the new American president Joe Biden ordering the withdrawal of all US troops by September 11 remarking, "we spent over a trillion dollars over twenty years, we trained and equipped with modern equipment over 300,000 Afghan forces. Afghan leaders have to come together... they’ve got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation."