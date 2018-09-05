OH DEAR. This viral Twitter thread proves just how little men know about periods.

When it comes to the male education of the female body – there are a few gaps – one of them being exactly what happens when a woman gets her period.

So much so that when Twitter user, Fabuticaba, shared her awkward date chit chat with her fellow Tweeters, thousands of other women chimed in with their similar experiences of masculine cluelessness.

“Just went on a date with a guy that thought periods lasted a month. He’s 28,” she wrote.

A collective face palm, please and thank you.

Just went on a date with a guy that thought periods lasted a month. He’s 28. — Fabuticaba (@wahweepop) September 1, 2018

The post has since gone viral with 17,160 retweets, 176,000 likes and nearly 3000 comments, with some users trying to guess the origins of the man’s ignorance.

“I’d bet my house he went to Catholic school,” suggested one user.

“His last girlfriend probably told him that so she wouldn’t have to sleep with him too often,” read another comment.

The questionable high school sex education of this one individual aside, the sheer amount of similiar comments proves the need for a global curriculum on periods and the female biology.

Perhaps starting with exactly how long they last, and which part of the female anatomy it comes out of ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.