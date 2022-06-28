At what age should you get your child a phone? 16 parents share their 'rules'.

If you are a parent of a teen or pre-teen, then you have probably had a conversation about when they can have their first mobile phone.

While some parents are worried abut the impact of social media, others are happy to be able to track their kids on the school bus to know they are safe.

Mamamia asked 16 women to share their thoughts on what age and stage was right for them and their child to become phone owners.

Here's what they had to say.

1. Claire.

"I just had this conversation with my 17-year-old niece to figure out when my nearly eight-year-old daughter should get a phone and access to social media. My niece said she didn't have a phone until she was in year 7, but used her friends' phones to start her own social media accounts when she was in year 4 or 5. I feel like if I hold off too long, my daughter will find a way if her friends are doing it too, so I may as well allow it younger when I can help her learn how to be safe on it. So maybe age 10?"

2. Claire W.

"My eldest got a phone when he was 10, which was a little ahead of our original schedule. We planned on waiting until he went to high school but lockdown happened and we wanted to help him maintain connection with his friends, who all had phones! He is now 12 and still not on social media. He loves a YouTube video though, so we have set up limits on his screen time."

3. Kate.

"Both of my kids got a phone when they went to school (or anywhere) on their own, around grade 6 (11-12 years old). They both started off with a 'brick' phone, so they wouldn't be able to walk and scroll social media."

4. Marni.

'We got our 12-year-old a phone when she started high school so we could contact her if pick up plans changed or she could contact us if an issue arose if she was on the bus. She does not have social media, only basic text and call options. When she turns 13, we will have a social media chat and decide what she can have and the limits."