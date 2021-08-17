OPINION: Please stop giving fat people 'advice'.

This post deals with disordered eating and might be triggering for some readers.

Let me make it clear.

‘Thin’ people - including ‘reformed’ fat people - have no place advising anyone on how to deal with their myriad physical and psychological complexities unless they ask for it.

Full stop.

When I wrote a story about my experience with fat and shame, I hoped that people who have similar struggles would feel seen; that they would know they’re not alone. Feeling alone with your pain is damaging to your soul. Because I have always felt alone with my pain. I know.

Side note: Talk to your family about their health history. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

To Recap.

I was not a fat child, and I was not a fat young adult, but I thought I was. Thinking I was fat became a self-fulfilling prophecy. Now I am fat.

If reading my story helps another person to feel like a human, then I’m happy.

As someone who has been caught up in disordered eating and distorted self-image for over forty years, I know all the ins and outs of every diet. I know which foods have the most nutritional value and those that have none.

I know that weight loss can sometimes be achieved by exercise and diet. A lot of the time it can’t. I know that dieting does not work long-term. It makes everything worse.

Being told how to diet or exercise or think is triggering for me and for a lot of people.

I was watching The Handmaids Tale online and every ten minutes there was an ad for a weight loss company. It made me angry, and I had to turn the sound down and look away when it came on.

I don’t want to be exposed to people peddling diet culture when I am watching TV. Many of us are traumatised by a lifetime of failing at diets, at paying for these ridiculous plans that perpetuate the dangerous yoyo cycle.

The world is full of people on the internet talking about wellness and health and body positivity; fat acceptance and exercise and dieting. It’s exhausting.

Don’t tell me what you think is best for me.

Don’t assume things about my life. If you are thin and you don’t have any hang-ups with your body or struggle with your relationship to food, good for you. But you have no idea what it’s like to be me. No one does.

The story I wrote is a summary of my struggles. It doesn't go into all the therapy I’ve had or all the diets I’ve been on, the dietitians I’ve seen, the gyms I’ve joined, the eating plans, the excessive exercise; the number of clothes I have in varying sizes.