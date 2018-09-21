Okay everyone, wedding demands have reached peak-crazy and it needs to stop.

An extremely wacky list of demands has gone viral on Reddit for all the wrong reasons.

The list comes from a wedding coordinator who lays out “rules and regulations” to guests attending a couple’s wedding… Yes, “rules and regulations”.

If you look past the many spelling and grammatical errors, the list tells guests they must bring a gift worth more than US$75 (AU$102) and, get this: NOT talk to the bride.

What.

The.

Heck.

Naturally, Reddit had a field day, with some people suggesting the ‘wedding coordinator’ was actually the bride or a friend who had gone mad with power.

Others were just not having it.

One user suggested a creative take on the dress code: “I’d love for all guests to all show up naked with ponytails. That would be beautiful.”

Another wanted to troll the couple with a close-but-still-cheaper-than-required gift: “I would still RSVP +1 and then bring a gift that was only $73.50.”

Users Sup_Normie and HelloTiredImDad had a brilliant a role play about rule #8…

And then there was this comment, that summed it all up:

“Total headcount ….0. Congrats.”

Some of the ‘rules’ are pretty standard for weddings, like not wearing white and arriving a few minutes early… But dictating how much makeup they wear? What their hairstyle is? Who they can and can’t talk to?

Uh, if you’re planning a wedding maybe just… don’t… do this?

Here’s the letter in full. Enjoy the cringe:

