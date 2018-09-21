Okay everyone, wedding demands have reached peak-crazy and it needs to stop.
An extremely wacky list of demands has gone viral on Reddit for all the wrong reasons.
The list comes from a wedding coordinator who lays out “rules and regulations” to guests attending a couple’s wedding… Yes, “rules and regulations”.
If you look past the many spelling and grammatical errors, the list tells guests they must bring a gift worth more than US$75 (AU$102) and, get this: NOT talk to the bride.
What.
The.
Heck.
Naturally, Reddit had a field day, with some people suggesting the ‘wedding coordinator’ was actually the bride or a friend who had gone mad with power.
Others were just not having it.
One user suggested a creative take on the dress code: “I’d love for all guests to all show up naked with ponytails. That would be beautiful.”
Another wanted to troll the couple with a close-but-still-cheaper-than-required gift: “I would still RSVP +1 and then bring a gift that was only $73.50.”
“And do you, Mr. Sanders, take her as your lawful wife?
“Turns head to soon-to-be wife Y-yes
“Wedding coordinator: NOBODY IS ALLOWED TO TALK TO THE WIFE AM I CLEAR!”
“And do you Mrs. Smith take…
“Wedding coordinator: HEY! I SAID NOBODY TALKS TO THE WIFE! NOW GET OUT!”
And then there was this comment, that summed it all up:
“Total headcount ….0. Congrats.”
Some of the ‘rules’ are pretty standard for weddings, like not wearing white and arriving a few minutes early… But dictating how much makeup they wear? What their hairstyle is? Who they can and can’t talk to?
Uh, if you’re planning a wedding maybe just… don’t… do this?
Here’s the letter in full. Enjoy the cringe:
What are some of your horror wedding experiences? Tell us in the comments below!
Top Comments
A wedding Co - ordinator who can't spell ceremony? Fake!
Whoever wrote this nonsense is ignorant and virtually illiterate.
I guess it's important for future brides to witness how really stupid things can get in the lead up to their wedding.
Being overcharged by bridal boutiques and handled clumsily by idiots like the one above can happen if arrangements aren't dealt with sensibly by actual adults.
Be creative, keep the costs down and have fun.