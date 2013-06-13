Would you RSVP yes to a wedding if you were asked to do this pre-wedding task?

BY NICKY CHAMP

By now we’re all well versed in outlandish Brideszilla behaviour and bizarre requests from brides with an overinflated sense of importance about their big day… But have you ever heard of asking guests to do a pre-wedding vegan ‘cleanse’?

I’m going to take a wild stab in the dark here and say no.

American health guru, Rainbeau Mars, is about to marry Hollywood business manager Michael Karlin, and she’d like her guests to participate in a three-week cleanse to ensure everyone looks and feels their best at the wedding.

Because if you’ve got chips on yer hips or peanuts in yer guts you are just not at your optimal best, people!

In an email circulated by her publicist, “Rainbeau hopes that by requesting her guests try out a vegan, and subsequently live food diet for 21 days, everyone will look and feel their best for HER big day.”

Geez, no pressure.

And I guess photobombing is out of the question then?

And as writer Maria Guido from Mommyish points out, why would you want your guests to detox before an event where liberal amounts of alcohol are traditionally served? Surely it’s a recipe for disaster.

But as you have may already guessed, this isn’t going to be your average wedding folks.

“Guests can look forward to ‘unique activities ranging from breath work classes, to yoga and horseback riding,’ at the ‘three-day summer affair on the island paradise of Kauai (Hawaii),'” according to Mars’ publicist.

Some of the famous guests include mother and daughter television personalities Melissa and Joan Rivers, and model and natural cosmetics founder, Josie Maran. But you don’t have to be on the guest list to participate, the cleanse is being marketed as a “global” event that anyone can join in on (for $150).