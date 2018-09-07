From sleeping tablets to beauty touch-up tips, the best wedding day advice from 19 brides.

Weddings are a big deal. Sure it’s only one day, but it’s one important day. You want to get it right.

Can I let you in on a little secret though? Things will go wrong. Just like things go wrong every other day of the year!

At my wedding we totally forgot to serve the cake. Late in the night I saw my bestie’s mum cutting it up for us (cheers Deb!).

Make peace with the fact that you can’t control every tiny little thing and trust me, you’ll already be on your way to properly enjoying your wedding.

Want the best advice? Listen to the brides who have been there. Here’s what they want you to know.

Amy, 37.

“Spend the most on photos. It’s the only element of your wedding day that will jog your memory, as you get further away from it. I wish I’d worried less about whether there was a gluten free dessert option and worried more about making sure I had a picture for every moment”.

Kate, 36.

“Make sure you get a good night’s sleep. I took half a sleeping tablet and slept beautifully – woke up refreshed and relaxed!”

Nicole, 28.

“Don’t stress out about what other people are wearing. No one is looking at them! No matter how many hideous dress options your sisters sends you, just let her do her and you do you!”

Sara, 30.

“If you’re transporting your dress for an overseas wedding, you need to consider the flight (whether to buy an extra seat or how to stow it overhead) but also the airport – it’s a hotspot for potential spills and stains. One of my friends told me to line the wedding dress bag with one (or two!) of those dry-cleaning plastic bags for extra protection. She didn’t do this and as her dress went through security some of the oil from the rubber flaps of the scanner seeped through the bag and onto the dress! The lesson? Double bag!”

Georgie, 36.

“Don’t ask too many people for their opinions on things!”

Alex, 30.

“In the lead up to the wedding, when you’re chasing RSVPs, making final decisions and lump payments, it’s easy to get caught up in the people who are letting you down. It’s inevitable that someone will decline last minute, or be less enthusiastic than you’d expect. Try not to make that your focus. While you’re in the wedding haze, it’s hard to remember that people have their own stuff going on too, accept that and don’t let them shape how you feel about the wedding. Focus on the people who are going all out for you. Your besties who are planning your bridal shower, your dad going over and over his speech, your aunt who’s making your cake – these are the people who are as excited as you. Focus on them and how lucky you are to have them.”