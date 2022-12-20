'My hair looked like a horse's tail.' Kelly McCarren on the 6 definite don'ts of wedding beauty.

"In my mind, it was going to be like beautiful cascading long waves in a low ponytail. But the curls sort of just congregated into like clumps and it just sort of went down my back."

"It looked exactly like a curly horse's tail."

"You also just need to sometimes think about the logistics of having that much hair on your back. You're hugging people, and you've also got this heavy dress on. You get so sweaty."

Okay, BUT we're one down and I'm ALREADY LEARNING SO MUCH.

2. Don't try new skincare in the two weeks leading up to your wedding.

The second thing Kelly told me? Play it safe with skincare.

As a fellow beauty editor, she knows all too well how much stuff we slap on our faces. And it's fun! Exciting! Cool! But trying too many things at once can also wreak a helluva lot of havoc on your skin if you're not careful.

"Obviously, makeup and stuff is fine. But in terms of skincare, it's so easy, especially in our profession," said Kelly.

"Don't just think like, 'Oh, this promises that it's going to give me fresh new baby skin in a few days', or 'I'm just gonna buy it and then use it'."

"No, do not use it. It will peel your face off and you will not be happy. It could make your skin purge. It could just make you breakout."

Read: Approximately ALL of the things I do not want for my wedding day face.

3. Plan your skin treatments strategically.

As Kelly goes on to say, the same mentality goes for treatments.

"If you're going to get a skin treatment in the few days leading up to your wedding, which totally makes sense, just make sure it's gentle and just for like cleansing and getting your glow on," she suggested.