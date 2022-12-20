'My hair looked like a horse's tail.' Kelly McCarren on the 6 definite don'ts of wedding beauty.

Wedding planning can be tricky enough - choosing a venue, the guest list, the invites, the dress, the cake, yada yada yada...
But then you also have this whole other side to it. The beauty prep side.
The skincare plan. The makeup. The hair. The brows. The spray tan. Are you getting a spray tan? WILL SOMEONE BOOK THE SPRAY TAN?
It can be... a lot.
And as someone who is in the thick of planning it all - sometimes you just want someone to sit down with you and tell you all the things.