KELLY MCCARREN: 'It's the one-year anniversary of my disaster wedding. And I can't get over it.'

Regardless of whether you want to admit it, and regardless of the values we instil in young girls, many women dream of their wedding day from a young age.

Why are wedding movies so popular? Why do so many of us have a wedding Pinterest board when we aren't even dating someone?

Please keep in mind this is just my hetero experience, but not one of my boyfriends ever gave two hoots about anything wedding related.

I always pretended not to care and rolled my eyes when my girlfriends would invite me to collaborate on their secret Pinterest boards. But that was just me trying to be a 'cool girl'; I had a board for years, that's how I always had so many great pins at the ready!

I was 29 when I got engaged, and at that point had helped plan about eight weddings, attending many more along the way. I knew what I was doing, and I knew what I wanted.

Planning a wedding, in my experience, consumed me. I had nightmares about things not going right, I was controlling and pedantic about every tiny little detail, and I was incapable of delegating anything for help.

The wedding consumed my time and my money for a solid 18 months of my life.

And it was a disaster. Everything that could go wrong went wrong. Mostly completely out of my hands, but also, just some shocking choices I made along the way.

For one, the venue was on fire the week prior; then the rehearsal dinner was taken over by a wake; then the catering didn't show up until 11pm; then the band cancelled; then the bar and wait staff cancelled; then the best man gave the worst/most inappropriate speech of all time... It goes on.