'I want to divorce my husband over his sister's kids.'

Deciding if or when to become a parent is a life-changing decision that isn't always easy or straightforward.

But what if after choosing not to have kids with your partner, someone took that decision away by leaving their three children in your home for you to care for... forever?

This is the devastating dilemma facing one upset 29-year-old child-free woman after her sister-in-law dropped the kids on her doorstep and disappeared.

In an AITA (Am I The Asshole) post on Reddit, she posted about how she is now asking her husband for a divorce because of it.

"I knew from a young age I never wanted to have or raise children," the woman writes.

"I met my husband in college and he was decidedly child-free too and we got married a couple of years back.

"My husband's younger sister has three kids under five with different deadbeat guys. Two months ago she left all of them at our house. She said was going on an errand and never came back. The last we heard she was safe but did not want to return."

The woman says that the young couple filed an official report with the authorities but that the kids had nowhere else to go. In the short term, they made it work, but raising three kids in her small home was not part of her life plan.

"My husband's mum is a minimum wage worker barely scraping by. She used to be a single mum and did not want to raise these kids - but I don't want to raise them either.

"Don't get me wrong, I feel bad for them. But raising kids is a huge responsibility that I don't want to take up. In the two months they were here, our expenses increased, we had to buy them clothes and stuff, and they are sleeping in our living room on air mattresses as we only have one bedroom.