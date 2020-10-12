"We wanted to become mums and our journey to parenthood was a little different to most."





I went on a blind date (thanks to the internet!) with a woman named Amanda. The two of us hit it off – we found ourselves spending more and more time after work and on weekends.

There was no pressure to put a label on what we were but things naturally blossomed into a committed relationship.

We told family and friends about one another then the urge to merge came not too long after. We found ourselves as a couple in a house with three other female-loving women in Sydney’s inner west.

By this point, I was in my 30s and could feel my biological clock was ticking.

We had talked about having a family. Amanda wasn’t the maternal type but was keen to be a parent and support my desire to carry.

After research and hearing other people’s journeys, we wanted to try at-home insemination. If it didn’t pan out we were going to connect with an IVF clinic.

We asked a friend to help us on our journey and they generously said yes.

The next step was tracking my cycle. For three weeks, I tracked my ovulation by taking my temperature in the morning before getting out of bed and a clever app that put it all into a diagram to tell me when it “spiked”.

When that occurs it is the optimum time to insert sperm via a needle-less syringe. An ovulation kit backed up the temperature spike, confirming it was go-time.

The day arrived and we inserted the sperm. Amanda and I laughed a lot afterwards, knowing not many people would really get this situation.

While the actions were of a serious nature, we weren’t so sure it would work the first time. Boy, were we wrong! The two-week wait flew and I swung by the pharmacy on the way home to purchase a pregnancy test.

It came back positive.

I was a little gob-smacked, so I went back to the pharmacy and bought two more pregnancy tests. Sure enough, the tests came back positive. We were pregnant!