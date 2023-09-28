'I just discovered 'Child Free Math' and it changes everything.'

I’m sure by now you’ve all heard of ‘Girl Math.’ You’ve probably encountered it on TikTok, seen it pop up in your group chats, or have even accidentally used it in your everyday life when justifying unnecessary purchases.

"Buying a $169 tote bag is actually an investment - if I use it every day for at least a year that’s only 46 cents a day. Plus, it’ll help me look more than professional at my next job interview."

"Yes, getting a $499 Dyson hair dryer may seem excessive but in the long run it’ll save me a tonne of money on hair products. And if I get it, I won’t need to go to the hair salon anymore to get my weekly blow-dry."

So yes in a matter of months ‘Girl Math’ has well and truly become part of our everyday dialogue. But have you ever heard of ‘Child Free Math?’ Similar to ‘Girl Math,’ it’s again all about justifying unnecessary spending.

While you're here, watch 5 money lessons your parents told you, that you should probably forget. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

But this time it’s about using the cost of not having children as a reason to buy things. For example, yes I may spend $30 a fortnight buying my cat biodegradable tofu kitty litter, however, if I had a baby I would be spending like $80 a fortnight on nappies.

Here are some other ways I incorporate Child Free Math into my life:

A while back a friend told me childcare can range between $50 to $200 PER DAY. You heard that right folks - PER DAY. Honestly, how are y’all affording this? Are you okay? Do you need a hug? Anyway, since this revelation, on several occasions I’ve admittedly used the cost of childcare as a way to justify my unnecessary spending.