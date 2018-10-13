Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “A lot of spare seats.” What Waleed Ali did on a plane that made people very uncomfortable.

During a conversation about “shoulder surfing” on The Project, Waleed Aly revealed he in fact truly disliked the idea that people were reading over his shoulder on public transport and on flights.

He then began to tell his co-hosts Gorgi Coghlan, Meshel Laurie, and Nath Valvo, just how his discomfort came to be.

“When I was doing my PhD, I was doing a lot of it on planes,” he said.

It sounded innocent enough, until he added that he did his PhD on global terrorism.

“So, it’s me on a plane writing about terrorism,” he said with a laugh.

He added, that there were “lots of spare seats,” on the plane and it retrospect he probably made people very uncomfortable.

2. So, the guy tipped to win The Bachelorette is ridiculously unexpected.

We thought Charlie was for sure the frontrunner.

He’s very handsome, he was given the first date, he seems very committed. Heck, they seem like the perfect match.

But according to Sportsbet, Charlie is only second most likely to win Ali’s heart. Instead, this guy is in the lead: Taite.