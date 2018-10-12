We just found out whether or not The Bachelorette's Charlie is a legit stage five clinger.

On Thursday night’s episode of The Bachelorette, Ali Oetjen said goodbye to Cheyne.

Not sure who Cheyne is? That’s OK.

He’s this guy, with the wonderful, healthy looking hair who was wearing a kilt when he left Osher and the bach mansion behind.

Our time with the construction auditor from NSW was short, and didn't involve all that many words. But a silver lining to flying under the radar and being eliminated in the first week is being able to share all the inside information on everyone left in the game.

Speaking of, one of the men who's had the most screen time so far on The Bachelorette is Charlie.

The 31-year-old builder was the first person Ali met on the red carpet on night one, and he appeared to say all the right things. He wants a 'white picket fence'. He wants to settle down and he wants to do it right now. And after his single date on Thursday night, it appears he wants to do it with Ali.

So far, his behaviour has earned him the title of 2018's Jarrod. For context - Jarrod was the one with the pot plant from Sophie Monk's season. The term 'stage five clinger' has been tossed around in lounge roms and on Twitter, so what we really wanted to know from Cheyne is...

Is Charlie actually a stage five clinger, or is the production team fooling us?

"I wouldn't say he's a clinger, but I would say he's very invested in her," the 28-year-old told Mamamia.