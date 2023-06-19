The bill has passed: Aussies will get to vote on the Voice to Parliament later this year.

Aussies will get to vote on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, with the Senate passing the legislation to hold a referendum later this year.

The law to enable the referendum was passed 52 to 19 on Monday, with the Senate setting out the proposed constitutional change, should the referendum be successful.

The proposed Voice to Parliament would be an independent body that would advise the parliament and government on the views of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on matters that affect them.

The vote means Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will set a date for the referendum, which must be held in the next two to six months.

The government has already flagged it would take place between October and December.