LEIGH'S LIST: 'I’m struggling to pick a Vitamin C serum. Help!'

Welcome to Leigh's List. A weekly column, a bit like an agony aunt, but for your shopping woes. A self-confessed shopping addict, Leigh Campbell enjoys nothing more than hunting down the *thing* you've been searching for but haven't been able to find.

Ava asked:

Hi Leigh! I love your new column.

Is it okay if I ask a non-fashion question? I listen to You Beauty every day; I promise! But I'm still overwhelmed and confused about picking a Vitamin C serum.

It sounds like there are so many good ones, and every time I go to the shops I leave empty-handed because I can't choose.

Can you pop all your favourites into your list? Thank you!

Watch: Leigh talks about SPF and a flaky skin dilemma on 5 Minutes with Leigh. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Leigh answered:

I totally get it. I host You Beauty and even get overwhelmed by the choice! The good news is, with more brands launching every week than ever before, there are so many options for every budget.

A quick reminder of why a Vitamin C serum is a good thing to have in your routine, then we will get into the options.

Vitamin C is a powerful and well-studied antioxidant. Antioxidants are the good guys, and they fight free radicals, which are the bad guys.

Those bad guys are environmental stressors, like pollution, smoking and drinking, sugar and junk food (my favourite food group), and UV exposure. That’s why applying Vitamin C before your morning SPF helps ‘supercharge’ your defence against the sun – even if it’s just incidental exposure.

Vitamin C as a topical active ingredient will do a few things to your face. It’ll aid in preventing future sun damage, while it works to improve the appearance of sunspots, post-acne marks and fine lines. The result is brighter skin with more even tone. It’s a gold-standard ingredient for good reason.

Okay, let's pick a product for you!