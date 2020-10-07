The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday October 8.

Vic premier considering interstate travel tests

Victorians could be asked to take a coronavirus test to travel interstate when borders reopen.

Premier Daniel Andrews said he agreed with Prime Minister Scott Morrison that borders should be opened by the end of the year.

But he flagged authorities may request travellers undergo testing before leaving the state.

"You might be able to travel interstate but you might have to take a COVID test first and you might have to wait the 24 hours," Mr Andrews told reporters on Wednesday.

"Or we might have one of these rapid testing technologies fully proved up with enough stockpiles to be able to do a test and 30 minutes later you are free to fly."

At present, NSW and South Australia remain closed to Victoria with some exceptions for border community residents.

Victoria recorded six new cases on Wednesday and two further deaths.

QLD could wind back NSW border clock.

The countdown is on to see if NSW can find the source of three mystery COVID-19 cases before Queensland resets the clock to reopen the border.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles on Wednesday said plans to reopen the border at the end of the month may be delayed if NSW Health can't find the source of the unlinked cases in the next 48 hours.