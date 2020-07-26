The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday July 27.

Victorian COVID-19 death toll expected to rise.

Hundreds of Victorian aged care residents and staff are battling COVID-19, with the death toll expected to rise in the nation's hardest-hit state.

Victoria recorded Australia's highest single daily death toll of the pandemic on Sunday with 10 deaths and 459 new cases.

The state now has 71 of the country's 155 deaths - 22 more than NSW - while 228 Victorians remain in hospital, including 42 in intensive care.

Seven of the deaths are linked to outbreaks at aged care facilities, while the youngest was a man aged in his 40s.

It is the second virus fatality of a person younger than 50 in Australia, after a 42-year-old crew member of the Artania cruise ship died in a Perth hospital in April.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews wears a face mask as he walks in to the daily briefing on July 19, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Image: Getty.

There are currently 560 active cases linked to residents and staff of at least 40 aged care facilities across the state, including 82 cases at Estia Health in Ardeer and 78 at St Basil's Homes for the Aged in Fawkner.

Premier Daniel Andrews said outbreaks in aged care, healthcare, abattoirs and warehouses were largely behind Victoria's second surge.

He said the health crisis has "very graphically exposed" insecure work as a structural weakness in the state's economy.





"There is a $300 payment available if are you in insecure work in between getting the test and getting the results," Mr Andrews said, urging those with even the mildest symptoms to get tested then immediately self-isolate.