The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday August 6.

COVID-19 claims youngest Aussie life.

Australia's youngest coronavirus victim, a man in his 30s, has died in Victoria as the state suffered its worst day, with 725 new cases and 15 fatalities announced on Wednesday.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the man was not a healthcare worker, though it has been reported a young trainee doctor is among those fighting for life in intensive care.

"It shouldn't have to get to a tragedy for people to acknowledge that this is a virus that affects everyone," Andrews told reporters.

"It can be deadly and it has been deadly here and around the world in people of all age groups and, indeed, people that are in otherwise good health."

"It's absolutely disgusting behavior... You may not believe the politicians or the media, but i want you to hear from this humble nurse... this does not discriminate, this could absolutely be you.



ICU Nurse Michelle sends a me﻿﻿ssage to anti-maskers around Australia. #9News pic.twitter.com/wtJYDpGt5m — Nine News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) August 4, 2020

Wednesday's figures bring the state's death toll from the virus to 162 and the national figure to 247.

Of the 15 deaths, 12 are linked to outbreaks at aged care facilities.

The state's previous record was 723 new cases on July 30, though daily case numbers have been in triple digits for a month.

There are 538 Victorians with coronavirus in hospital - an increase of 82 from Tuesday - with 42 of them in ICU.

The latest figures provided by the state government show there are six people under the age of 40 fighting for their lives in ICU, including a child under nine.

Victorian government modelling leaked to The Australian shows the average number of virus case numbers is not expected to decline until the end of August. The modelling suggests average daily new case numbers in Victoria will not return to levels seen before the second wave until October.