Why is David Beckham notably absent from the Beckhams Vogue cover?

In June this year, a rumour about the Beckhams seemingly came out of nowhere.

Well, not nowhere.

It was started by a tweet from British radio and TV presenter Jonny Gould, who said the couple would be trending later.

David and Victoria Beckham will be trending later. — Jonny Gould (@jonnygould) June 8, 2018

Replies to the tweet focused on three rumours:

The teacher of Harper, the couple’s six-year-old daughter, had been fired for being pregnant with David’s baby. Alternatively, the couple were getting a divorce, and the school teacher had already HAD the baby, and Victoria would be discussing the split in an upcoming edition of Vogue. Victoria Beckham was about to drop this info. Imminently.

So, the third prediction definitely didn’t come true, with the couple firmly denying the claims at the time. BUT the October edition of British Vogue featuring Victoria Beckham is set to be released on Friday, and obviously we’re hunting for clues.

It didn’t take long to spot something suspicious, with Victoria and her four children appearing on the cover – while David Beckham is noticeably absent.

While the former professional soccer player is photographed with his family in photos inside the magazine, his absence on the cover is conspicuous.