Why Victoria Beckham wears her pants two sizes too big.

And the big-pant lesson is one she’s kindly repeated for us over and over. Your top half can be body-con (although billowy shirts preferred, please), but your bottom half is for your big girl pants.

Your enormous girl pants.

So proud of @Evalongoria x #globalgiftgala @unaidsglobal X Wearing #victoriabeckham VBDoverst VBHongkong x vb A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 19, 2016 at 12:28pm PST

Very billow. Much size. So pants.

So nice to attend yesterday's Alibaba Global Shopping Festival with #JackMa and @davidbeckham ???????? x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 10, 2016 at 3:43am PST

In her own collections, she cuts even looser (very, very literally). According to Beckham, you are just not chic unless your pants are trailing over the clifftops and down to the sea.

Relaxed tailoring from my current #VVBPreSS17 collection is now available at my website and London store! X VB #VBDoverSt victoriabeckham.com A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:04am PST

Or at the very least, over your slippers.

Thank u @voguekorea, @modamijin and @hyeawonkang! Pieces from my #VBPreSS17 collection are available now in stores and online! X VB victoriabeckham.com #VBDoverSt #VBHongKong A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:50am PST

It has to be said, there are practical uses for such enormous pants. You can probably camp in them. And you also get a lot of freedom of movement. So you can do things like this.

You’re welcome.

High kicks in Cannes X I ❤️@Evalongoria Good night Cannes X #Girlsgirl x ???????? VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on May 11, 2016 at 5:15pm PDT

