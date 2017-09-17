Why Victoria Beckham wears her pants two sizes too big.

A recent headline from E! News read, “Victoria Beckham’s Orange Trousers Are Large and in Charge”
You are permitted a minute to laugh.
Now down to business: They are, though. Look at these. So large. So in charge. And yes, very orange. (You could almost say that we’re having a moment.)
It’s not just the wide leg. It’s the dropped waistband (which seems to be held up largely by optimism and constant movement). And the draping-on-the-floor-even-past-high-heels length.
Beckham’s pants are enormous.
If your pants aren’t at least 10 sizes too large, they simply aren’t fashion. They might not even be pants. I don’t know, I’m not a designer.
Beckham is, though.