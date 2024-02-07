Six weeks after welcoming her son, Australian influencer Veruca Salt's son has passed away.

Content warning: This post includes content that may be distressing.

Influencer Veruca Salt shared some devastating news with her followers on Tuesday, revealing that her one-month-old son has tragically passed away.

Veruca, whose real name is Kimberley Summer Hartley, posted a statement to her Instagram Stories, sharing that her son, Cash Harrison Stirling, had died "in his sleep".

Watch: Chrissy Teigen explains her high-risk pregnancy. Post continues below.



Video via Instagram.

"It is with a heavy heart that I'm writing this. My baby died in his sleep on Monday morning," she wrote.

"I don't know what happened, he is having an autopsy this week, but it is unlikely that I'll ever have an answer.

"I'm just saying this because people are still commenting on my TikToks saying how happy I look with him and 'just wait for the toddler stage' and stuff, and I really can't take it anymore. I'm really sorry."

Veruca shared the following statement on her Instagram Stories. Image: Instagram @verucasalt444.