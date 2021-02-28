More than one year on from Kobe Bryant's death, this is what Vanessa's life looks like today.

More one year has passed since the deaths of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi Bryant.

On January 26, 2020, the pair passed away in a helicopter crash alongside seven other people who were on their way to a women’s basketball tournament in Calabasas, California.

Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, suddenly found herself to be a widowed mother of three, the youngest of whom was not even one-year-old at the time of the deaths.

Last month, Vanessa opened up about her experience with grief on her Instagram, where she has over 14 million followers.

"Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions,” she reflected.

"One day you're in the moment laughing and the next day you don't feel like being alive," she wrote. "I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it's hard."

"I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn't," the 38-year-old concluded. "Find your reason."

On Saturday, Vanessa slammed a tweet shared by Evan Rachel Wood soon after her husband's death. The tweet referred to a rape allegation made against Bryant in 2003 by an unidentified woman, which was later dismissed.