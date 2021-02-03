This post deals with domestic violence and suicide and might be triggering for some readers.

Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood has named her former fiancé and singer Marilyn Manson as her abuser a decade after she alleges he subjected her to "horrific abuse".

Wood was 18 years old when she first met Manson, then 36, and dated him for three years until 2010.

Now aged 33, Wood has finally named Manson as the attacker she has alluded to in recent years, writing on Instagram, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson."

"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives," she wrote.

"I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Wood than shared the testimonies of four more women who accused Manson of horrifying physical and emotional abuse, including torture.